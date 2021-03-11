Following the finalization of Microsoft's ZeniMax Media acquisition, a slew of new Bethesda games will be added to Xbox Game Pass tomorrow, March 12, 2021. The list is comprised of 20 Bethesda-published games, ranging in genre and across multiple platforms, even dating back to the Xbox 360.

This news comes by way of a recent roundtable discussion with Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard — in which the two talk about the future of Microsoft following the acquisition.

20 New Bethesda Games Added to Xbox Game Pass

The full list of Bethesda games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass (along with their platforms) is listed below. Keep in mind, these games are all playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S (as well as PC and via the cloud where noted).

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Dishonored 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM (1993) (Console, PC, Cloud)

(1993) (Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM II (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM 3 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM 64 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) DOOM Eternal (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Console, PC)

(Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Console, PC)

(Console, PC) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) The Elder Scrolls Online (Cloud, Console)

(Cloud, Console) The Evil Within (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 4 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout 76 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Fallout: New Vegas (Console)

(Console) Prey (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) RAGE 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The New Order (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Console, PC, Cloud)

(Console, PC, Cloud) Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Console, PC, Cloud)

As explained in a comprehensive post on Xbox Wire, “A handful of these games will also benefit from FPS Boost on Xbox Series X|S, and we’ll have more to share on that soon.”

During the roundtable discussion, Spencer said “If you’re an Xbox customer, this is about delivering great exclusive games for you, on platforms where Game Pass exists.” In reference to exclusivity across Bethesda games on Xbox, Spencer elaborated more on the topic (thanks to Twitter user Nibel for the transcription):

“…so obviously, I can't sit here and say ‘every Bethesda game is exclusive,' because we know that's not true. There [are] contractual obligations that we [are going to] see through — we always do in every one of these instances. We have games that exist on other platforms and we are going to support those games on the platforms they are on.”

Tried to transcribe Phil's statement on exclusivity going forward since some people seem to be confused still (spoiler: it's all going to be exclusive to Xbox at a certain point) #BethesdaJoinsXbox pic.twitter.com/KhugQHzs8V — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 11, 2021

Spencer added “and even in the future, there might be things that have either contractual things or legacy on different platforms that we'll do.”

At the time, it's still unclear which upcoming Bethesda games will be exclusive to Xbox platforms. Games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI are in the works, along with anything else Bethesda will publish, so there are a lot of upcoming releases that may only play on Xbox.

