15 Happiness Quotes for Those Really Bad Days

What Is Happiness?

I'm sure this is something we've all questioned and wondered about throughout the years. Is happiness achieved with moments of laughter? Is it achieved with money? Maybe happiness is when you feel free and inspired. Or it might be having a Marvel and Lord of the Rings marathon one weekend.

Happiness can mean different things to everyone. We all strive for that feeling of peace and acceptance in our lives, but we all have those terrible days where we need something to inspire us to see the good and happiness around us. Happiness quotes can be inspiring; they can help us feel happier and inspire us to be successful.

These inspiring happiness quotes are a variety of quotes from some of our favorite movies and some from famous people that lead the way in the mindset and happiness subject. These quotes will help you feel happier. They're sure to lift you up on the days you need them the most.

Happiness lies within us, and this article will show you how to find happiness in your life. Always believe in yourself.

Write down the quotes that spoke to you and keep them in a journal to have a tool that you can come back to anytime you feel like you need a little more motivation.

Happiness Quotes for Those Bad Days

1. ‘All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.' – Gandalf the Grey

Gandalf the Grey reminds us that our lives, what we do with them, and the time we have here are up to us. We can get clear on our visions and goals and go after them. By deciding what we want to do, we can change the world around us and our dreams for our lives.

Live life to the fullest and know that you can always decide on a new path so you can reach happiness in your own life.

2. “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” — Galadriel

Sometimes our feelings of sadness come from comparing ourselves to others. That sadness can make us feel like we aren't good enough or have enough quality or presence to make a change or pursue a dream.

Galadriel reminds us that even the smallest of things can make a big difference and inspire significant changes in our lives and other people's lives.

In a world where social media is a part of our everyday lives, it's easy to compare ourselves to the highlight reel of others.

Some things you can do to lessen the comparison game is to take a break from following accounts that don't inspire you or make you feel good.

Take breaks from social media regularly. That is life-changing, and you will be so glad you did this. An example of this is letting your phone die on Friday night and not charging it again for 24 hours. The other thing you can do is delete the social media apps from your phone for 24 hours. If you do this a couple of times, you will find yourself repeating this quite regularly, and you will love it.

We need a break to enjoy the world around us and live in the moment, not social media.

3. “But in the end, it's only a passing thing, this shadow; even darkness must pass.” — Sam Gamgee

No matter how dark, no matter how hard, it will pass. Sam Gamgee says it perfectly when speaking this line. It must pass. We all have storms that come and go; even when it feels so dark and lonely, know that you are not alone, and these circumstances will change.

We all have to weather our storms, and when they pass, they allow us to enjoy the sunshine a bit more, and it helps us cherish those moments of happiness when we have them.

If you're feeling stuck, let the words of Sam Gamgee play again and again in your mind. You will get through these shadows and darkness, and there will be light again.

4. “You can't stop change any more than you can stop the suns from setting.” – Shmi Skywalker

Change is inevitable; time and time again, you will find yourself with changes in your life, and sometimes change comes with feelings of fear and anxiety. Shmi Skywalker gives us a quote to remind us that change will happen whether we like it or not, and it's best to embrace that change vs. time hiding from it or dwelling in feelings of fear.

Change opens new doors and lets us grow. A lot of times, amazing things are on the other side of fear and change. We develop, and we learn on the other side of changes.

5. “Your focus determines your reality.” – Qui-Gon Jinn

That is one of my favorite inspirational quotes, “your focus determines your reality.” It is so powerful, and I believe it to be very accurate. If you have a goal and a growth mindset (you know there is always an opportunity to learn and grow ), you will turn those goals into your reality as long as you stay focused.

There's no question that if you stay focused and turn every failure into an opportunity and you take every “no” as fuel to reach your goal, you will, without a doubt, reach your goal.

The path you take to get there might look different than the one you imagined, but it will get you there.

6. “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” – Mahatma Gandhi.

When we are in harmony, we can feel it inside of ourselves. Gandhi reminds us that when we feel connected with the way we think, feel, and our actions, we know we are on the right path and following our destiny. We are doing what we're meant to do. Happiness comes from that feeling inside that leaves us feeling satisfied and at peace.

One of our goals should be to become more aware of what we say, think, and do. Sometimes we can lose sight of things, and that will leave us feeling unbalanced.

7. “Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions” – Dalai Lama.

Let's not chase happiness and expect it to come by chance. Happiness is something we have the power to create with the things that we do. Dalai Lama reminds us to stop waiting for happiness to arrive. And take action to find happiness. That doesn't have to be significant major changes but small steps and add up to a new happy life. This happiness quote is one to remember and always keep in mind.

8. “Folks are usually as happy they make their minds up to be.” Abraham Lincoln

I am a big believer in the power of our mindset. We have so much power in our thoughts that we can drastically change how we feel and the world around us. A lot of what goes on in our lives is impacted by the ideas in our minds if we decide that we will. If we focus on the good and that we will be happy, the world around us will change.

Our perception of the world is connected to the things we think.

9. “I refuse to accept other people's idea of happiness for me. As if there is a ‘one size fits all standard for happiness.” – Kanye West

I love this quote from Kanye West. Our happiness may not look like someone else's, and there is no one way to find the happiness you want. Our versions of happiness are different, and that's ok. There is no one standard for happiness. Happiness is what you feel in your soul, and it's made up of the actions and feelings that leave you feeling happy inside.

10. “When I get sad, I stop being sad and be awesome instead. True story.” – Barney from How I Met Your Mother.

I had to add this one in this article because, as funny as it is, it also speaks to the power of our mindset. Barney is quite a character who does not lack self-confidence. I'm not saying be like Barney, but there is something to be learned about his confidence and stubbornness to think is anything less than awesome.

11. “There is no path to happiness. Happiness is the path.” Guatama Buddha

Buddha is once again reminding us to enjoy the moments we are having right now. Enjoy the path that we take to what we think is happiness. Remember that happiness is not a destination, but we can find happiness while we walk our paths.

12. “Don't cry because it happened. Smile because it happened.” – Author Unknown.

This happiness quote inspired me because it's a normal reaction to dwell on what makes us cry. Usually, this leads us to hold onto thoughts of sadness and loneliness, but we also need to remember to look back on the happy memories. Sometimes we have to smile that we were on that path and remember that we need to move on and look back with happiness where we can.

13. “The happiest people don't have the best of everything, they just make the best of everything they have.” – Author Unknown

This happiness quote is essential to remember because gratitude can have a powerful part in all our lives. When we practice compassion and gratitude, we can increase our mindset and attract more gratitude into our lives. Again, on our path to happiness, we need to be grateful for the things we have right now and not just wait for what we think we're after. Happy people choose to be happy. To be happy, we need to forgive, be content, try to let go, smile more and search for the meaning of life that feels good to us inside.

14. “Happiness is an inside job. Don't assign anyone else that much power.” – Mandy Hale

This quote is one always to remember when we feel down. It's not anyone else's job or responsibility to make us happy. Our happiness is up to us, no one else. We need to do the things that make us happy; we need to be around people who make us happy. This quote is accurate in the scene that no one else should even hold that much power over us. Our happiness is up to us.

15. “Happiness is nothing more than good health and a bad memory.” Albert Schweitzer

As we close out this article with the best happiness quotes, we are reminded to take care of ourselves and do everything to stay healthy. The second part of this quote is to let go of the past and look towards the future. Staying in the past and holding onto negative feelings will not do you any good.

Happiness consists of following our dreams, appreciating what we have, and showing compassion to others around us. It depends upon us and what we want.

Do more of the things that make you smile and the things that make you feel at peace. Follow the way you feel when you do something so you know you're on the right path. The path is the one that is for you and your happiness.