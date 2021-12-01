15 Good Jobs for Teenagers To Make Some Actual Money

Starting a job at a young age can help a teenager gain valuable work experience and handle responsibilities. While those 18 and older have a broader range of choices, if you’re still in high school, you might be wondering, are there any good jobs for teenagers that I’m qualified for? Well, the answer is yes!

15 Good Jobs for Teenagers

Did you know that there are good jobs for teenagers to make part-time and full-time money and even those that qualify you for free college tuition? From tutoring to dog-walking to babysitting or working at amusement parks, there’s a lot to choose from. Ready to build skills for your resume and also earn some spending cash? Let’s dive right in.

1. Amusement Park Staff

Do you love going to amusement parks? If so, why not work at one! Amusement parks, such as Legoland New York, hire staff 16 years of age and older. As an amusement park worker, you can choose from various roles based on your interest and even score free passes.

2. Retail Worker

As a retail worker, you are expected to tidy up the store, stock items, and help customers at checkout. So if your favorite store is hiring (the odds are pretty good), why not work there?

Having a good grasp of basic math helps, as well as being very attentive to detail. In return for your services, you’ll build customer service skills, how a store operates, and potentially receive store discounts.

3. Truck Driver

As the supply chain continues to suffer due to COVID-19, truck drivers are increasingly in demand. While trucking might seem like a job for older workers at first glance, some high schools have started training their teens to become truck drivers!

Truck driving gained a reputation for strict hours, low pay, and dangerous work, but these are all misconceptions. If you think you’d like a career as a truck driver, trying it out is now possible for teens.

4. Food Delivery

Demand for delivery drivers has never been higher, especially with the addition of UberEats and DoorDash to your neighborhood pizza place and Chinese food restaurants. So if you have your driver’s license (or can get around on a bike easily in your town), you should consider becoming a delivery driver.

Some of the perks include small shifts, weekend-only work, and listening to music “on-the-job” (nobody will stop you from playing music in your car, right?). However, if business is slow, you may not make that much in tips and end up with a low-paying shift.

5. Lifeguard

When it comes to good jobs for teenagers, lifeguarding springs immediately to mind. Becoming a lifeguard is as close to becoming a superhero as any teen can get. Your main tasks as a lifeguard are surveying the pool, enforcing pool regulations, and (in case of emergency) administering first-aid and potentially rescuing swimmers. It is a lot of responsibility, and the days can be long, but it beats being inside all summer.

6. Babysitter

If you love little kids and are good at taking care of them, then babysitting might be the right job for you. Depending on the actual child and their age, you may be tasked with feeding them, playing with them, or helping them with their homework. In return, you’ll receive joyous laughter, a break when they’re sleeping, and (typically) some excellent pay. You’ll also be a superhero of a different kind to parents in need of a night out or taking care of them when school’s out.

7. Daycare Assistant

As a daycare assistant, you’ll be responsible for taking care of children in a more organized, educational setting. Unlike babysitting, you’ll have the teacher’s help, but you’ll have lots more kids on your hands.

If you have a passion for children and lots of patience, becoming a daycare assistant could be the right move for you, especially if you consider teaching for your college major and future career.

8. Barista

Love coffee, a fast workplace, talking with people, and free college? Why not take advantage of your interests and become a barista at a coffee shop! You’ll get to work flexible hours, the morning rush will help the day pass quickly, and you can spend your spare time chatting with co-workers.

If you choose to work at a Starbucks, you can even receive 100% paid tuition to Arizona State University’s online program, whether you work there part-time or full-time.

9. Tutor

No list of good jobs for teenagers is complete without tutoring. Do you grasp concepts quickly? Are you good at conveying ideas to others? If you answered yes to these questions, then tutoring might be the right job for you.

As a tutor, you’ll be responsible for helping kids or younger teens with their academics. That can be as simple as assisting with homework assignments or as challenging as preparing them for the SATs.The pay will vary depending on the difficultly or specialty.

10. Waitress/Waiter

Out of all the good jobs for teenagers, being a waiter could be one of the most lucrative (all those tips on a busy night can add up)! Restaurants have flexible hours, a variety of shifts, and you’ll be spending your time with co-workers who could become your friends. If you’d like to try out working in a restaurant environment, you could start as a hostess and then move on to different roles at the restaurant.

11. Hotel Employee

Do you love traveling, or are you considering a career in the hospitality industry? If so, a job at a hotel could be right for you! Large chains like Marriott, Hilton, and Wyndham hire teens in their restaurants and other departments. No matter what portion of the hotel you decide to work for, you’ll gain valuable experience that will boost your resume down the line and even travel discounts for your vacations.

12. Dog Walker

Do you love dogs? Do dogs always seem to love you? If so, you should consider becoming a dog walker. Then, whether you work for a company or help out a few people in your neighborhood, you’ll get exercise and get paid at the same time!

13. Landscaper’s Assistant

If you enjoy making things beautiful and want a job where you can spend the majority of your time outside, you’ll be thrilled to learn there’s a job where you can do just that and earn an above-average wage. The primary responsibilities include:

Clearing land (by digging trenches and ditches).

Planting and maintaining lawns.

Loading and unloading materials.

Transporting materials.

Becoming a landscape laborer is an excellent way to stay in shape and make good money simultaneously.

14. Grocery Store Cashier

When thinking of good jobs for teenagers, an image that often pops into one’s head is that of a grocery store worker. Many grocery stores, large and small, hire many young workers, making it an excellent opportunity for you to get some hands-on work experience in a place that trains first-time workers.

As a grocery store employee, you could run the cash register, oversee self-service, bag groceries, or stock the shelves. If you can handle the (potentially) tedious work, being a grocery store cashier is a great year-round gig that will provide you with good job stability compared to the other seasonal jobs on this.

15. Customer Service Call Center Representative

Are you patient and naturally able to explain things to people? If so, consider becoming a customer service representative. Some call center positions only require a high school degree or GED. For example, a recent call center job posting by Travel + Leisure had these requirements for RCI.com roles that help timeshare owners make vacation exchanges.

While one of the more challenging jobs on the list, learning how to manage and communicate with customers in need will be a skill that will pay dividends for whatever career path you choose.

Give One of These a Try

What are you waiting for? Get out there, apply to some jobs, and start getting some hands-on working experience! Your future self will thank you for not only the money but for figuring out a little bit more what type of work you’d like to do in the future.