Online shopping has become the most popular form of shopping.

You can sit in the comfort of your own home while selecting new items for your kitchen or looking for the latest video game. Stores have increased their online inventory and options over the last few weeks to make online shopping even easier.

The only thing that would make the experience even better? Free gift cards to your favorite stores!

Everyone loves to make extra cash rewards. Now you can do so from the comfort and safety of your own home! Here is a list of ways you can earn gift cards on your Android device right from the couch!

14 Best Apps to Earn Gift Cards on Android

1. Mistplay

If you haven't heard of Mistplay, you are missing out! This application actually pays you to play games.

Mistplay is an Android-specific application that offers users the opportunity to play games in exchange for monetary reward.

The app launched in 2017, with the focus on providing users an environment in which they can participate in games in exchange for prizes. Through the earning of points, users can join in in-app games to work toward receiving gift cards to various retailers.

These include Amazon, Google Play, Playstation, Xbox, GameStop, virtual Visa gift cards, and many more!

With Mistplay, you are eligible to receive compensation from the minute you start playing. You can even play with friends and level up your avatar to unlock achievements and earn units faster.

Enjoy playing games with friends? They have you covered! Mistplay supports user communications and offers a chat feature, encouraging connections amongst participants.

Another neat note is that users will not pay any fees to download, join, or play games in Mistplay. They are also working on an Apple iOS application as well.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Android and download it now!

Join Mistplay

2. Lucktastic

Lucktastic is like a virtual scratch-off ticket. Just download the app, and you'll get free tickets to play every day.

You can use your tickets to try to win huge cash prizes, like $5,000, $10,000 or more! If you win anything between $1 and $100, you can redeem it with a Dwolla account.

The best thing about this app is that, even if you don't win a cash prize, you still earn points every time you play.

Those points can later be redeemed for gift cards to Amazon, Restaurant.com, and more.

Download Lucktastic

3. InboxDollars



Inbox Dollars is a cash-based online rewards club—InboxDollars, an established and well-known company that pays for easy online activities.

These include taking online paid surveys, reading advertising emails, watching videos, searching the web, completing offers, playing games, printing coupons, and more.

The app is well-organized and easy-to-use, so it's a handy partner to the site to help you make money on the go.

Join now if you're not a member yet and get $5 free!

InboxDollars pays by check or VISA prepaid cards.

Join InboxDollars

4. MyPoints

MyPoints is considered as one of the longest standing small task sites in the industry. You get money when you play games, shop online, watch videos, and complete surveys.

Members can also earn points for each purchase made from their favorite brands. Cash-out your points whenever you want for your favorite gift card or get a transfer to your PayPal account.

Some of its gift card options are Amazon, Starbucks, and Walmart!

It is available both on Android and iOS, plus you get a $10 bonus when you earn your first $20 in prizes!

Join MyPoints

5. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is an awesome rewards site that gives you a bunch of ways to earn Swagbucks to redeem for tons of gift cards or PayPal cash.

It's even better now that it's on mobile and you can earn wherever you go!

If you shop online with your mobile device, you can visit Swagbucks first to check its cashback offers. Click on them before you shop to earn a percentage of your purchase order back in the form of Swagbucks!

There are several gift cards to choose from to please just about any interest! These include Walmart, Target, and Visa.

Join Swagbucks

6. MobileXpressions

MobileXpression is a market research company that is aiming to understand the patterns and behaviors of people using the internet through their mobile devices. Simply install the app on your Android device, and you can earn your first gift card in just one week.!

Download MobileXpression

7. Ibotta

Ibotta is a great app that helps you save on my groceries, which is a substantial monthly expense for most people!

Not only can you save money on your purchases, but you can also make money by completing bonuses!

It's so easy to make money with Ibotta, especially when you team up with your friends.

You and your team can earn money together and qualify for more bonuses when you meet specific goals each month.

You only need $20 in your Ibotta account to redeem it for PayPal cash or your choice of gift cards.

Download Ibotta on the App Store or Google Play. If you're a new member, you can get a free $10 just for signing up!

Additional Android Apps to Try

8. Toluna

The famous survey site, Toluna, is on both Google Play and the App Store.

You can join the Toluna community to participate in polls and online surveys where you'll get to share your opinions on various subjects.

Toluna gives you points for participating, which you can then redeem for cash or a variety of gift cards, including Redbox, Banana Republic, Overstock, and Groupon.

Toluna also has daily sweepstakes that give you a chance to win cash or prizes!

9. Verasity Gamestore

The attention-focused tech company Verasity has launched a new game store that rewards its users for playing games. For every minute of gaming, players will receive digital tokens that are exchangeable to Amazon vouchers and many other rewards.

There are already thousands of games available from more than 550 game publishers, ensuring a wide variety of genres.

The platform is part of the Verasity. Tv online portal, which also hosts a Watch&Earn program and several B2B tools. Publishers use Verasity's rewarding-technology to improve aspects such as engagement and monetization.

With the Verasity GameStore, you can play as a single-player, try a PVP game, or even create your tournaments and challenge your friends worldwide, right from your living room. Now I a perfect time to try something new and check out Verasity from the comfort and safety of home.

10. Cash Crate

Cash Crate is one of the longest-running rewards sites.

It's now getting with the times by offering an app for Android that lets you earn rewards in a variety of ways.

The app is much like the website but gives you a way to earn rewards easily on the go.

Take surveys, play games, search the web, and complete offers to earn points that you can redeem for gift cards.

You need $20 in your account to cash out, and you'll be able to redeem your rewards the following month.

Currently, Cash Crate's app is only available for Android.

11. CheckPoints

CheckPoints is similar to other rewards apps that give you the option of gift cards as rewards.

You can take quizzes, watch videos, search the web, complete paid offers, and do other tasks with the app to earn rewards.

Gift card options include Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more.

CheckPoints is available on iOS and Android.

12. FeaturePoints

The FeaturePoints app helps you learn about new apps you might like to use on your iOS or Android device.

You can earn points just for downloading partnered apps, but you'll make even more if you try them out for a bit.

This app rewards you with a variety of gift cards to places like Amazon, PayPal, and Xbox. You can also choose to use your points to get paid games for free!

The referral program here is excellent, so be sure to invite your friends.

You'll earn 50% of everything they make after signing up using your code.

13. InstaGC

InstaGC will give you points for shopping online, searching the web, and watching videos!

Instead of a traditional smartphone app, they have an excellent mobile version of their website, which will automatically load when you open the page using one of your portable devices.

InstaGC's selection of gift cards is massive. The list is more than ten pages long and includes popular brands like Walmart, 1-800-Flowers, and Advance Auto Parts, just to name a few.

The redeem rate is exactly 100 points per dollar.

14. FreeMyApps

Here's an app that will reward you with gift cards for downloading other apps!

FreeMyApps partners with other sponsored apps and acts as an advertising platform.

So, when you download a sponsor's app, FreeMyApps rewards you with a set number of points.

There are over 50 types of gift cards to choose from when you redeem your points, so you have plenty of options!

You can also earn more points by referring your friends to use the app, entering contests, and completing other offers on the web.

This app is available for IOS and Android devices.

The Wrap Up

Now that you have an entire list of options to choose from go ahead and explore which ones are best for you. What will you try first?

This is a great time to learn and find ways to earn those gift cards and get some extra cash.

Whether you take the survey route, or you decide to get paid to play on Mistplay, the opportunities for you are endless!