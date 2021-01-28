Since the start of the pandemic, almost 80% of Americans have shopped online for groceries.

With more people eating at home, grocery shopping is a once or twice a week chore. Ditch the shopping cart and grab your phone or computer in the comfort of your own home. Whether you’re trying to avoid crowds, save money, or save time, there are more options than ever to order your groceries online.

1. Walmart

It's not a surprise that the world's largest grocer, Walmart, offers various ways to shop for groceries. You can pick up your order curbside, have them dropped off at your doorstep, or have them delivered right into your refrigerator and pantry in some cities. You pay the same price for your items whether you buy in-store or online across the country, but there is a small delivery fee.

2. Target

You can order groceries online from 85% of Target stores across the country. In addition to the thousands of non-perishables that were already available to order, you can now shop for the most popular 750 fresh and frozen items sold at Target. Pick-up your order inside the store or have them loaded directly into your car for contactless pick-up.

3. BJ's

BJ’s Wholesale Club members can order groceries and household items online from all of their U.S. stores. Whether it's fresh, frozen, pantry, or the all-important toilet paper, members can pick up their online order in-store or curbside, free.

4. Peapod

Peapod started the online grocery ordering craze by partnering with many local grocery stores. You might have seen their signature lime green trucks driving around your town. You can order online, reserve a delivery slot, and have the food delivered to your porch for a small fee. You can also pick up the order at your local Stop & Shop, Giant, Giant Eagle, or Martin's grocery stores.

5. Shipt

Want a Costco rotisserie chicken delivered? No problem! Shipt is a grocery delivery service that will shop at some of your favorite stores and deliver to your home, so you don't have to brave the crowds. If you're looking for groceries from Costco, Target, HEB, or Meijer, you can get them delivered from this membership-based service that costs $99/year.

6. Instacart

Looking to skip the long lines at Costco, BJ's, Wegmans, Publix, Aldi, and other popular stores?Instacart, the world's largest online grocery service, partners with major retailers to deliver groceries to your doorstep. You can pay per order or join Instacart Express for $99 a year for free delivery. Shipt and Instacart offer a similar service, so check their prices before placing recurring orders.

7. FreshDirect

Known for their colorful reusable delivery bags, FreshDirect was one of the first online grocery options. They deliver fresh groceries to cities and suburbs in the New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

8. Amazon Fresh

Fast, free grocery delivery or pick-up is available to the 142 million Americans with an AmazonPrime membership. Have an Alexa in your house? Verbally add grocery items to your list as you run out. Amazon Fresh offers a wide selection of groceries as they partner locally with Whole Food stores.

9. Whole Foods

If you're a regular Whole Foods shopper looking to pick-up a complete grocery order, you can shop at the store on Amazon.com. Following Amazon's 2017 purchase of Whole Foods, they've expanded the number of locations with in-store and curbside pick-up.

10. Albertson's and Pavilions

For those with a local Albertson's store, you now have two time-saving options. Through their sister store Pavilions, you can have your order delivered, or you an Albertson's associate will load your completed order into your car at one of their thousands of locations stores across the country.

11.Food Lion

At over 150 locations, you can buy fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, and pantry items through Food Lion To-Go. The click-and-collect service will have your order ready in as soon as an hour with the same prices as in-store. Their service costs $1.99 for orders of $35 or more and $3.99 for orders less than $35. Wanna give it a try? Your first order is free.

12. Dollar General

They're no longer just a dollar store! You can order groceries and household items online from 12,000 Dollar General stores for pick-up. If you're one of 19 million Americans who don't have a grocery store within one mile of your house, you can pick up affordable groceries from your local Dollar General store until your next big grocery run.

13. Misfits Market

If you prefer organic produce but don't like the high prices, Misfits Market is for you. They ship odd-looking produce for as much as 40 percent off the retail price. It’s a subscription-based service starting at $22 a week, but you get access to affordable organic food that also helps cut down on our country's food waste.

If you are tired of impulse buys, dragging your kids along, or shopping at multiple stores, try grocery shopping online. Whether you're at home or on vacation, you've got some more time back to your day!